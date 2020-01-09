Two Men Arrested After Stealing Running Vehicle in Moorhead

Drivers are asked to lock their vehicles when they are unoccupied.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Two men were arrested after they stole a vehicle that was running and unoccupied outside a residence on Tuesday.

A Moorhead Police Officer monitoring the Fargo Police Department radio traffic was provided with the description and license plate number of the stolen car. The Moorhead officer reported he had seen the stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Main Avenue in Moorhead 20 minutes before it was reported.

Officers searched the area and located the stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of 18 1/2 Street South.

The driver, 36-year-old Abdirahman Mohamed Abdi , was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, and his passenger, 27-year-old Yaasin Aweis Isxaag, was arrested for four outstanding warrants in Clay County.

The Moorhead Police Department is reminding drivers to lock their vehicles when they are unoccupied.