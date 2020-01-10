Cass County Asking Voters To Help Decide On New “I Voted” Sticker

The Winner Will Be Decided In April

FARGO, N.D. – Cass County is asking people to vote for the newest “I voted” sticker for the 2020 primary.

The over 100 submissions crafted by the young artists of fourth grade classrooms across the county are being used to encourage voter registration.

The winning vote will get passed onto the state government to compete against other counties with the winner becoming the new sticker for the upcoming election cycle.

Organizers says experience is a great teaching tool for kids.

“I think teaching them from a young age that voting is not only a right but a responsibility of its citizens to take part in that process of democracy in choosing thee officials that affect our everyday lives,” Cass County Election Coordinator, DeAnn Buckhouse said.

The winning design will be announced in April.