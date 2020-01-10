Fargo Cass Public Health Hosts A Walk-In Flu Clinic

There has been an increase of Influenza cases in the area.

FARGO, N.D. – After the holiday season, Fargo Cass wants to remind people it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

There have been 25-hundred reported cases of influenza in North Dakota, where as this time last year there were 870.

There have been 27 pediatric deaths nationwide due to influenza this year.

“The single most important thing to remember regarding the flu vaccine is that you’re not only getting it to protect yourself. You’re getting it to protect the community, the people who have medical conditions, who aren’t able to receive the flu vaccine, babies 6 months of age aren’t able to receive the flu vaccine, so we’re protecting everybody,” says Amanda Weyrock a Public Health Nurse at the Fargo Cass Public Health.

If you couldn’t make it to the event, Fargo Cass Public Health is still offering flu vaccines by appointment.