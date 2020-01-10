Minneapolis VA Cited after 2018 Suicide of Veteran

It's the second time the medical center was cited after a suicide.

MINNEAPOLIS–The Minneapolis VA Health Care Center has been cited for failures in connection with the 2018 suicide of a veteran in its care.

It’s the second time that a federal watchdog has cited the medical center after a suicide.

In a report this week, the VA Office of Inspector General found that three staff members failed to share the man’s suicidal thoughts with others on the treatment team, which might have prevented his death.

In a statement, the VA center says the report focuses on events from 20 months ago, and that improvements have been made.