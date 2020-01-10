Play of the Week Nominees: January 10th

Grand Forks Red River, Shanley battle for the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. – Both of the DJ Colter High school Play of the week nominees come from North Dakota girls basketball.

First up, from Grand Forks Red River, Jade Azure makes a dominating block in the Roughriders game against Shanley.

The second nominee comes from the Deacons. Down one point in their game against Sheyenne, Reile Payne makes a wild three point shot at the buzzer to get the win for her team.

You can vote for the HS Play of the Week under the sports tab of KVRR.com and also on Twitter @KVRRSports.