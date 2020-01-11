Former Viking Helps Raise Money For Football Camps

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Vikings fans packed into bars and restaurants to cheer on their team.

They were joined by a former Viking, who was out helping support the next generation of athletes.

Former Vikings player Ted Brown was at J.C. Chumley in Moorhead to help raise money for the Midwest Premier Football League.

The former Viking signed autographs, took pictures and had Vikings gear out for sale.

The goal is to help raise money for free youth football camps for kids.

“Ya know I grew up in a small town and I never had access to anything of this sort ya know so it’s really cool to see kids be able to experience things like this,” Midwest Premier Football League, Zachary Gronchow said.