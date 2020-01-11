Moorhead hockey bests St. Cloud in overtime win

MOORHEAD, Minn. — In a game where Moorhead honored its seniors, the Spuds defeated St. Cloud 4-3 in overtime.

Caden Triggs put Moorhead on the board first with a goal off assists from Luke Gramer and Cullen Gess. St. Cloud tied it up later in the period to send the things into the first intermission tied up.

In the second, Max Dronen hit a one-timer after a great assist from Grant Frisch. Moorhead added to it’s lead in the third thanks to a shorthanded goal from Carter Johnson to make it 3-1.

St. Cloud did manage to comeback, however, tying the game at three and sending it to overtime.

In the extra period, Triggs wasted no time, scoring 47 seconds in for his 21st goal of the season.

The Spuds are back on the ice for a game against Duluth East on Saturday, January 18th.