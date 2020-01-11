The F-M Community Celebrates The New Year With A POWWOW

The event was hosted by First Nation Electric and Members of the Fargo Native American Commission

FARGO, N.D.- A traditional Native American dance kicked off the celebration that has been going on in the F-M area over the past seven years.

“We have a lot of Native American people who live here from other reservations and its nice for us to provide an opportunity for everybody to come together and when we do that in the community. We see other people who look like us and we celebrate with other people who find the same things that we do really important,” says Heather Keel, Native American Commissioner.

The events celebrates Native American culture and traditions.

Anyone could attend the free event and enjoy food, music, and dance.