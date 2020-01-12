Community Kitchen Offers Fresh Meals To FM Area

The lunch which included a hearty soup and greens was served up for free with a free will donations.

FARGO, N.D. — The Vocational Training Center and Heart-n-Soul Community kitchen are teaming up to dish out some delicious meals for people.

The money raised helps support providing fresh locally grown foods to people in the community.

Organizers say the lunch is also a great way for people to connect.

“Just seeing the people socialize with each other, today we have seen people sit by each other that don’t know each other and then they have made connections and are having some good conversations,” Melanie Kraker, VTC Program Coordinator said.

The Community Cafe will be back up and running at the Fargo First Presbyterian Church on Tuesday at 5pm.