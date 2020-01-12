Creatively Uncorked celebrates six years in business

The studio hosts painting parties for people of all artistic levels

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A local business celebrating its 6th year being open is hoping to bring more art awareness to the metro.

Creatively Uncorked in West Fargo encourages community members to tap into their artistic side by creating take-home canvases, even if they have no painting experience.

In celebration of being open for six years, the studio hosted several painting parties, wine tastings and gave away prizes.

One Fargo woman is celebrating the completion of her 100th painting at the studio.

“It’s my therapy. It’s, you know, life can be crazy. Work, family, and stuff, and this just relaxes me, and I’m not an artist. I’m never, no, I don’t claim to be an artist, but it’s just my relaxing, it’s like my therapy as I said,” says Nancy Teeuwen of Fargo.

Find a calendar of all Creatively Uncorked events at www.creativelyuncorked.com/.