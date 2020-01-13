Fargo City Commissioners Approve Memo of Understanding, Details Still Kept Private

The Municipal Airport Authority has a meeting planned for Tuesday and could vote on the agreement

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo City Commissioners have signed off on an agreement reached in mediation between the city of Fargo and the Municipal Airport Authority.

The vote was unanimous but the public is still out of the loop about what the deal is until a vote possibly tomorrow by the authority.

“I think it is also important that we clearly distinguish that this is not about dissolution tonight,”said Fargo City Commissioner Tony Grindberg.

“This is about an agreement that has been worked on between the two parties. And I know there is a lot of misunderstanding out there between actions here and a delusion decision and amending an agreement from 50 years ago.”

“Tonight is the city’s best effort to amend that agreement based on good faith negotiations.”

Fargo’s city attorney says North Dakota law allows the details of the memo of understanding to be kept private until both parties have signed off on it.

The issue centers around whether airport authority employees are city employees and also about services the city provides to the airport under an agreement.

Former U.S. District Magistrate Judge Karen Klein was brought in as the mediator.

The municipal authority has a meeting planned for Tuesday and could vote on the agreement.