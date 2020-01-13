Former NDSU Football Player’s Tuskza & Ellefson in Florida for East-West Shrine Game Saturday

Game kicks off 3 p.m. Saturday on NFL Network

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., — While the celebration of an eighth national championship continued on Saturday, North Dakota State football had to enjoy it sitting on the tarmac of Dallas’s Love Field airport as their plane had a mechanical issue.

When at that was going on, defensive end Derrek Tuszka and tight end Ben Ellefson were on a different plane to Florida.

Both Tuszka and Ellefson are playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl taking place at Tropicana Field this weekend.

The Shrine Bowl is one of three postseason showcases in college football for seniors to help get noticed in front of NFL scouts and executives.

Tuszka said its a quick turnaround but is excited for the opportunity.

“East-West Shrine game is next weekend so were going to be getting ready for practice Monday,” Tuszka said. I gotta do something to take care of my body and probably go hop in the hot tub and stretch out and what not. Quick turnaround that’s for sure.”

As Tuszka mentioned practices started Monday and runs through Thursday. Both Tuszka and Ellefson are part of the west team roster. The 95th Shrine Bowl kicks off Saturday, January 18th, at 3 P.M. On NFL Network.