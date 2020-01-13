LIVE: Mentors Get As Much As They Give

Big Brother Devlyn Brooks Talks About How Fulfilling It Is Being A Mentor

Being a mentor is a two-way street. You give your time and compassion helping a child in our community. But you also get so much from the experience.

Devlyn Brooks gives an impassioned plea for people to consider being a mentor this National Mentoring Month.

He’s been a Big for Big Brothers/Big Sisters for six years.

He’s a school-based Big, which means he spends 40 minutes with his Little one day a week.

He says it’s no time commitment at all.

Anyone can make a difference in a child’s life in just four months a month.

You don’t need to have experience with kids. You don’t need to be a parent. You just need to be there for a kid.

If you are, the warmth you get back will be just as great as what you give.

Find out how to become a Big today. There are more than 90 kids waiting for mentors in the F/M area.

You can visit www.bbbsfargo.org to find out more.