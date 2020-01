Shanley’s Payne Wins High School Play of the Week

Payne's Buzzer Beater Wins HS POTW

FARGO, N.D — This week’s winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week is Shanley’s Reile Payne.

Payne took home just over 53 percent in a close contest.

Payne hit a buzzer beater to beat Sheyenne.

Congrats to Payne and the Deacons for taking home this week’s win.