City of Fargo Reaches Settlement With Fired Firefighter

Scot Kelsh sued the city for $1.8 million claiming discrimination and violation of confidentiality

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo City Commissioners have awarded a former Fargo firefighter 63 thousand dollars to settle a discrimination lawsuit.

Scot Kelsh sued the city for $1.8 million claiming discrimination and violation of confidentiality after he was diagnosed with a work-related disability.

He was fired in 2016.

Appeals to the City Commission and the City Civil Service Commission upheld his termination.

The final settlement was mediated in federal court.

In the agreement, the city admitted no liability or wrong-doing on its part.

Kelsh is a former Democratic member of the North Dakota House of Representatives from District 11.