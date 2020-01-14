Crookston Diocese priest placed on leave for ‘boundary violations’

CROOKSTON, Minn. (KFGO) – A Catholic priest from the Diocese of Crookston has been placed on administrative leave.

Bishop Michael Hoeppner says “several issues” concerning Fr. Bryan Kujawa have been brought to his attention, including “non-criminal, non-sexual boundary violations.”

Kujawa works at St. Philip’s Church in Bemidji and St. Charles in Pennington.

Hoeppner says Kujawa will remain on leave until a comprehensive assessment is completed and the Diocesan Review Board makes further recommendations.

In a letter to parishioners, Kujawa says he’s “shocked and disappointed” in Bishop Hoeppner’s decision.

Kujawa says in 2017 a minor girl’s parents complained to the diocese after he set up spiritual director meetings with her by text.

Kujawa adds there were three other complaints by women. In September 2018 a woman accused him of verbal abuse and manipulation. In December 2019 a woman complained Kujawa got upset with her because she missed mass. Also, a woman said she heard from a friend, who didn’t want to file a complaint, that Kujawa rubbed her thigh in confession.

Kujawa has requested a suspension and revocation of Bishop Hoeppner’s decision.