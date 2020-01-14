Depth Playing Key Role in NDSU Men’s Basketball Season

Bison have dealt with injuries this season

FARGO, N.D. — Last time out North Dakota State men’s basketball took an L, but the Bison are ready to bounce back. With that loss to Oral Roberts, NDSU dropped its first conference game of the season.

Before that match-up, the Bison were riding high winning seven of nine.

The losses don’t seem to phase the Bison, who have battled injuries all year losing two starters in guard Jared Samuelson to a shoulder injury 9 games in and forward Sam Griesel to a hyperextended knee 11 games in.

Its left the door open for the depth of Dave Richman’s crew to step up and play bigger roles That’s created the identity of the Bison this season.

“It makes it easier on coach to be able to throw the ninth or 10th guy into the rotation and not lose a step,” guard Vinnie Shahid said. “It definitely helps our team as far as not worrying about who’s coming in or missing a beat. I feel we have about 8-9 guys who can play anywhere in this league so that really helps us when we play teams that aren’t as deep as us.”

“We knew this right from the beginning of the season that one through fifteen were pretty deep, guard Cam Hunter said. “We just saw that our younger guys could step up in a big way but we can’t wait to have Jared (Samuelson) and Sam (Griesel) back healthy and for this whole thing to get moving forward.”

“We take pride in our depth and our ability to play a bunch of different positions,” forward Rocky Krueser said. “Guys like Jaxon (Knotex) and Maleek (Harden-Hayes) really had to step up with Sam (Griesel) and Jared (Samuelson) going out.”

The Bison start a two-game home stand tomorrow night against South Dakota.