NDSU Helps Service Members Earn Degrees

Under the agreement, all military students participating in Emergency Management, Criminal Justice and Political Science programs will have their college minor requirements waived.

FARGO, N.D. – NDSU and the Air National Guard are entering into a new agreement to help Air National Guard service members earn their degrees.

That’s as long as the airmen have completed 15 credits from a recognized military institution, such as the Community College of the Air Force.

“It’s gonna help our people who joined the Air National Guard pursue a higher education. It’ll help our students who are also serving get to their degree faster, which in turn will help them get to the workforce faster, and if you’re paying attention we have a workforce shortage,” said Col. Darrin Anderson. the 119th Wing Commander of the North Dakota Air National Guard.

NDSU is hopeful that they can expand the program to other branches of the military in the future.