State Lawmaker Blames Political Opponents For Anti-Islam Posts On Facebook

Rep. Jim Kasper of Fargo says his account may have been hacked

FARGO, N.D. — A Republican state lawmaker from Fargo says he doesn’t know how two anti-Islam posts appeared in his Facebook feed.

Rep. Jim Kasper says his account may have been hacked by political opponents.

Kasper posting an apology on his personal page to those who can see his posts.

He says he has about 4,000 Facebook friends, most of whom he does not know personally.

Kasper says he is deleting some of his Facebook friends and having his computer checked for security breaches.