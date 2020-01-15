Bismarck Schools Buying Plane for Aviation Students

The plane will cost between $15,00 and $30,000.

BISMARCK, N.D.–Bismarck Public Schools is believed to be the first district in North Dakota to own an airplane.

The School Board has given administrators the go-ahead to buy a Cessna 150, single-engine plane for the student aviation program at the district’s Career Academy.

The Bismarck district has offered an aviation program for the past 12 years at the academy where about 70 students are learning to fly a plane. Grand Forks, Fargo, Minot and Williston also have high school aviation programs.

District business manager Darin Scherr says the plane will cost between $15,00 and $30,000 depending on its condition.