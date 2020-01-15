Construction for F-M Area’s First Ever Retail Rock Climbing Wall Begins

The wall is expected to open to the public in the spring.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Construction of Fargo-Moorhead’s first ever retail rock climbing and bouldering wall has begun at 814 Center Avenue in Moorhead.

The wall is expected to open to the public in the spring, and will be available to all ages and abilities.

Nature of the North announced the wall as part of their brick and mortar location which is also set to open in the spring.

“This is the first rock wall that is completely open to the public. You don’t need a membership, or an appointment, or even pre-qualification or training” Jon Walters, the founder of the company said.

Nature of the North will also feature outdoor equipment rentals, trainings, events and classes.