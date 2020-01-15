Twenty Below Coffee To Open Moorhead Doors In Spring

Twenty Below Coffee shop will be opening up it's doors to customers this upcoming spring.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead is just a couple months away from adding a new local coffee shop to it’s downtown area.

Twenty Below Coffee shop will be opening up it’s doors to customers this upcoming spring.

The shop which is located in Comstock Commons on 8th Street South will be the 2nd location in the F-M area.

The owner says the new place will also have a play area for kids.

He also says the new location will make it easier for Moorhead shoppers.

“We really have a lot of people that come in from Concordia and MSUM to downtown which being closer to there is great for us great for them. Hoping to have a place for people to get together in that part of town,” Co-Owner, Twenty Below Coffee Michael Moran said.