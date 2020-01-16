Area Mayors Deliver Hopeful Outlook at State of the Cities 2020

A hopeful audience watched as each Mayor delivered the accomplishments of 2019, and where the future is headed in 2020.

FARGO, N.D. – There’s an air of excitement here at the state of the cities 2020, as the Mayors of Fargo, West Fargo, Dilworth, and Moorhead deliver the future of their cities.

“Many of the answers to the problems that our cities face, whether it’s special assessments, whether it’s property taxes, whether it’s mental health issues,” said Commission President Bernie Dardis of West Fargo “The answers are in this room.”

“2019 was a positive year, we continued our positive residential growth, we saw the groundbreaking of our new commercial sector on our eastern border,” said Mayor Chad Olson of Dilworth “and in 2020 we’re going to see a new retail establishment, along with a new restaurant called the silver spike, which is also a nod to the history of DIlworth. We have exciting things on the horizon for 2020.”

Mayor Tim Mahoney is hopeful that the snow removal issues will come to an end in 2020.

“What’s pertinent to a lot of people right now, we are looking at our snow policy, how we do our snow plowing and how we might change that in the future, and then also how we might handle the ordinances to keep people off the street so we can plow,” said Mayor Tim Mahoney of Fargo

In 2020, the City of Moorhead is looking to finally finish the 11th Street Underpass.

“We’re at number one in priority, so it’s going to be a game changer for economic development in our downtown. Obviously, the rail, we’re married to it, but we’re going to take ownership of it, and the grade separation is really going to spur some growth. We’re hoping that really big things come out of that,” said Mayor Johnathan Judd of Moorhead.

The City of West Fargo has some challenges ahead of them in 2020, including an aging infrastructure.

“One of our challenges is more commercial development, because we have an unproportionate balance of commercial tax base versus residential tax base. That’s one of the things were working hard on, is developing more commercial interests in the city of West Fargo,” said Mayor Dardis.

Live voting took place at the event, and after the poll results came in, all four cities have one priority at the top of their list.

“Workforce Development is going to probably be at the top, and rightfully so. We have to find a way to really engage folks to take a really hard look at how we can keep our young college students here,” said Mayor Judd.

The mayors say that each of their cities faces a unique set of challenges, but they’re confident, that with the support of this community, they can face each challenge head on.