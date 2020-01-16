Code Red Issued for Chaffee, North Dakota Due To Individual In Crisis

People are asked to stay clear of the area

CHAFFEE, N.D. — An individual in crisis has authorities issuing a Code Red in rural Chaffee, North Dakota, about 40 minutes west of the metro.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the individual is dealing with a mental health crisis.

They ask that everyone stay clear of the area until the situation is resolved.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner is on-scene and will be providing an update when it’s available.