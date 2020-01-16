LIVE: Miss International Ready To Pass On Crown

Ava Hill Returning To ND International Pageant This Weekend

North Dakota’s own Miss International is coming back home to pass on the Miss North Dakota International crown this weekend.

Ava Hill won the state pageant last January before winning the national pageant.

She has since toured the country and launched a school tour for her cause, The Peyton Heart Project to help prevent suicide.

Hill is excited to come back and help make another young woman’s dream come true at the 2020 North Dakota International Pageant.

She says, “Incredible as it was to win Miss International, not many people talk about how we never get to say goodbye to our state title, and I had worked three years to become Miss North Dakota, and I never had the chance to say goodbye to that title that meant so much to me.”

The North Dakota International Pageant is this Sunday afternoon, January 19th at Oak Grove School.

KVRR morning anchors Adam Ladwig and Emily Welker will host for the third year in a row.

