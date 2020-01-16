Wounded Minnesota Officer Makes Steps to Recovery

WASECA, Minn.–The pastor of a southern Minnesota police officer who was shot in the head says he is showing small signs in his fight for recovery.

Waseca Officer Arik Matson remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Matson was gravely wounded Jan. 6 as he and three officers responded to a call about a suspicious person roaming backyards in Waseca, about 70 miles south of Minneapolis.

Matson’s pastor, Kaleb Hurley, says he has a long road ahead of him, but has responded to questions by squeezing a finger or giving a thumbs-up sign.

The 32-year-old Matson is a husband and father to two young girls.