LIVE: Fyre Fest Fargo Brings The Heat During Winter

Music Festival Set For Red Raven This Weekend

A music festival is hoping to get your mind off this ridiculous weather this weekend.

The Fargo Fyre Fest is set to bring about a dozen bands from a variety of genres to the Red Raven Espresso Parlor Friday and Saturday, weather permitting.

Singer/Songwriter Divine Offering performed in studio on Friday’s morning show.

You might remember the original Fyre Festival, a Caribbean music fest so disastrous its organizer went to jail.

Although the weather might wreak havoc on the local Fyre Fest, organizers say it won’t be as bad as the original.

Organizer Josie Gereszek explains the name is, “Pretty ironic, obviously, given the nature of where we live and the fact that it’s winter and miserable and terrible and definitely not paradise right now here in Fargo. I guess we were trying to harness the irony.”

If the weather forces organizers to postpone, you can find makeup dates on the event’s Facebook page. Click here for more details.