LIVE: North Dakota International Pageant Coming Up

Departing Title-Holder Tells Us What It's Like To Be A Pageant Winner

Jocelyn Birklid, Miss Pre Teen Flickertail 2019, talks about her pageant journey ahead of this weekend’s North Dakota International Pageant.

She says she’s had a great journey as a pageant title-holder each of the last two years, including competing at the Miss International Pageant.

But she says she’s excited to see a new group of girls and women win the 2020 crowns.

The North Dakota International Pageant is this Sunday afternoon, January 19th at Oak Grove School.

KVRR morning anchors Adam Ladwig and Emily Welker will host for the third year in a row.

Click here for ticket information.