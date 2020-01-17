MATBUS Suspending NDSU Routes Early

FARGO, N.D.–MATBUS ended the majority of NDSU routes due to deteriorating weather and road conditions on Friday.

The routes include 13U, 31, 32E, 32W, 33 and TapRide. Route 34 is expected to continue until further notice.

MATBUS says certain routes, including 9, 18 (phase 1) and 24, will begin traveling on snow detour routes in order to avoid open areas prone to poor visibility. Route 9 will continue to serve the Dilworth Walmart until further notice.

Any further service changes can be found at www.MATBUS.com.