NDSU Brings New Bison Gear To The Bookstore

The store brought in championship gear to celebrate the Bison's 8th F-C-S Championship

FARGO, N.D.- At the store, you will be able to find anything from t-shirts and sweaters to hoodies and hats.

The store is also expecting a new shipment that will include glasses, banners, coins and embroidered jackets.

They say items have been selling pretty quickly.

“Definitely the locker room hats and tees, the Bison dynasty shirts, and once we get them in like our novelty coins, and pine glasses should go pretty fast,” says Tanner Tischer, the Customer Service, Gift & Clothing Department.

The new items are expected to arrive by next month.