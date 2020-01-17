Play Of The Week Nominees: January 17th

West Fargo and Fargo South are the finalists for this week's POTW

FARGO, ND – This week’s nominees for Play of the Week come from the ice. In yesterday’s West Fargo, West Fargo Sheyenne showdown, Packers goalie Gabe Pederson showed off the quick moves with a quick save. Over in Fargo-South Shanley’s boys affair on the ice Bruins goalie Zach Sandy had two rejections to keep the puck in front of the blue line.

Though both are worthy, only one can win. You decide. Vote under the KVRR Sports tab or on twitter through @KVRRSports.