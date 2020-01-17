Snowstorm closes portions of I-29 & causes no travel advisories

NORTH DAKOTA & MINNESOTA – Strong winds are causing near-zero visibility and life-threatening driving conditions in some areas.

Interstate 29 is closed from Fargo to the South Dakota border.

Highway 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton is closed.

Fargo Public Works has closed 52nd Avenue South between 45th Street and Veterans Boulevard. The city has also closed 19th Avenue North between University Drive and 18th Street.

A No Travel Advisory is still in effect for Clay and Wadena Counties, Fargo, Casselton, Wahpeton, Lisbon and surrounding areas.

There’s also a no travel advisory for the following highways: Highway 10 from Moorhead to Hawley, Highway 336 from I-94 to Highway 10, Highway 75 from Perley to Breckenridge, Highway 9 from Barnesville to Breckenridge and Highway 210 from Fergus Falls to Breckenridge.