Fargo Hosts North Dakota State Pinball Tournament

The Winner Moves On To Compete In Denver Colorado on March 5th

FARGO, N.D. — While most of the valley spent their day down in the snow, a group of pinball players were out racking up their high scores.

It’s all apart of the North Dakota State Pinball Championship at Pinball Fargo.

The top 16 players in the state competed to see who would go onto the National Tournament.

These 16 were chosen based off their play at over the year at various tournaments.

Organizers of the event say it’s a great time for all the players involved.

“So I grew in a generation that grew up with pinball, it was everywhere, it was in the restaurants, it was at the movie theaters, it was at the bowling alleys and that’s what got me hooked was a game that I could play with my friends and family,” Co-Owner, Fargo Pinball Bill Brooks said.

The winner of the tournament was Josh Kemmer who will now go on to compete in Denver Colorado on March 5th.