52nd Avenue South & 19th Avenue North Both Open To Traffic

Crews had to bring out the big guns to get 52nd back in good driving condition

FARGO, N.D. — It was simply a mess.

A portion of 52nd Avenue South in Fargo which was closed down for days is now open to vehicles.

Crews had to bring out the big guns to get 52nd back in good driving condition.

They used a giant snowblower to cut through snow that blocked the road between 45th Street South and Veterans Boulevard.

That section of road was shut-down on Friday morning due to blowing and drifting snow and zero visibility.

It was reopened to traffic early this evening along with 19th avenue north.

That road from Dakota Drive to 18th Street North was also closed during the storm.