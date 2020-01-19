House In Rural Fairmount, North Dakota Destroyed By Fire

RICHLAND CO., N.D. — A rural Fairmount, North Dakota house is destroyed by fire.

Numerous crews responded after getting the call around 8 Sunday morning to 9725 179th Avenue Southeast.

Richland County Sheriff’s Office officials say no one was home at the time of the fire and there are no injuries.

The fire spread to a nearby outbuilding and was also destroyed.

North Dakota State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.