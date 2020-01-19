NDSU men’s basketball powers past UND

The Bison defeated the Fighting Hawks 83-74

FARGO, N.D. – Seniors Tyson Ward and Vinnie Shahid combined for 49 points to lead the North Dakota State men’s basketball team to an 83-74 victory over North Dakota on Sunday afternoon inside the Scheels Center.

Ward finished with a season-high 27 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to lead the Bison in all three categories. Shahid put up 22 points and five assists.

The Bison never trailed in the game. The score was tied at 23-23 with just over eight minutes left in the first half, but NDSU pushed its advantage to seven at halftime, 41-34.

Leading 65-59 with 4:45 remaining, the Bison scored six straight on a three-point play by Ward, a free throw by Tyree Eady, and a putback by Rocky Kreuser. NDSU led 71-59 with three minutes left.

The Bison shot 49 percent for the game, including 7-for-18 (39 percent) from three-point range. NDSU also made 20-of-23 attempts at the free throw line.

Senior Marlon Stewart and sophomore Filip Rebraca led UND with 22 and 21 points, respectively.

Eady finished with 10 points and three steals. The Bison committed only six turnovers in the game.

NDSU improved to 13-6 overall and 4-1 in The Summit League. UND fell to 8-12 overall and 2-4 in conference play. The Bison are now 9-4 in 13 meetings between the schools as Division I opponents.

The Bison play next at South Dakota State on Wednesday, Jan. 22.