Bighorn Sheep Coming to MHA Reservation

BISMARCK, N.D.–A new agreement between the state and Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation means bighorn sheep could be roaming the reservation in the next couple weeks.

North Dakota Game and Fish director Terry Steinwand says 30 to 40 bighorns will be brought to North Dakota once they are captured on a Montana reservation.

They’ll be released in the Mandaree and Twin Buttes areas.

The state-tribal agreement includes a provision for a ram hunting season. Williams says that will depend on how well the animals adapt in their new habitat.