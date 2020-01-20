Downtown Snow Removal Costly For City And Those With Towed Vehicles

FARGO, N.D. — Snow removal continues in downtown Fargo and it’s costing $20,000 each day just for the trucks hauling it all out.

Tow trucks were busy early Monday morning removing vehicles left on the street as plows cleared the snow.

It can cost upwards of $100 or more to get your vehicle out of the impound lot.

Public Works Supervisor Lee Anderson says they can’t “mess around” dealing with vehicles hampering their work.

Earlier this weekend the city issued notices warning people to get their vehicles off the streets so they could be cleaned.

Anderson says they’ve been making progress moving the snow on primary routes but don’t expect miracles.

He says the city will be dealing with narrow roadways and sight-line issues from the high snowbanks for the rest of the winter.