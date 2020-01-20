New York Times Endorses Two Presidential Candidates Including Sen. Amy Klobuchar

The Editorial Board is getting behind Klobuchar and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

NEW YORK CITY — In a first in the 150 years of the New York Times, the paper is endorsing two candidates for president.

The Editorial Board is getting behind Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, both Democrats.

They were chosen after meeting with nine contenders and hours of questioning.

Of Klobuchar, the Board wrote that her bipartisan credentials would make her a deal maker and uniter for the wings of the party — and perhaps the nation.