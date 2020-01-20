O’Leary’s Irish Pub & Grill in Moorhead Closes

According to Facebook, the bar will reopen its door at a later date

MOORHEAD, Minn. — An Irish bar in Moorhead has closed its doors indefinitely.

It’s located at 808 30th Avenue South, just off of I-94.

According to a Facebook post, O’Leary’s Irish Pub and Grill is taking on a new internal and management team and says they are working behind the scenes to move in a new, positive direction.

The post says they will not change their name.

They plan to keep people posted on social media of a reopening date.