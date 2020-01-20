Semi Driver Pulls Rig In Path of Slow-Moving BNSF Train

The BNSF train was only going between 5 and 10 miles per hour

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — For the second time in about a week, a vehicle drives into the path of a slow-moving train in Grand Forks.

This time it was a semi driven by 31-year-old Travis Bitker of Bemidji.

Police say Bitker was driving through the yard of the State Mill at the time of the crash.

The BNSF train was only going between 5 and 10 miles per hour when it hit the semi.

No injuries are reported.

One week ago Sunday, an elderly woman was hurt after driving in front of a slow-moving BNSF train at Demers and 42nd Street.