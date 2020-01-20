West Fargo Hockey’s Pederson Takes Home High School Play of the Week

Pederson's Save against Sheyenne wins high school play of the week

FARGO, N.D — This week’s winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week is West Fargo Hockey’s Gabe Pederson.

Pederson took home 63 percent of the vote on Twitter and over 100 votes online.

Pederson made a save late against the Mustangs to seal the Packers victory in the inter-city showdown.

Congrats to Pederson and the Packers for taking home this week’s win.