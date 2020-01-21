Argentinian Man Embarks On A Journey Through The Americas

FARGO, N.D. – It’s a journey very few get to do in their lifetime.

But Martin is doing it at the age of 63.

His only guide was heading north through plain areas.

“On October 31, 2017 I started a rally that consisted of leaving from Bahia lapataia, Ushuaia, the end of the world in Argentina, and attempt to reach Alaska,” says Martin Echegaray, a native of Argentina.

He started this journey as a way to commemorate his Welsh roots and do what his ancestors did more than a century ago.

“I am a descendant of the first Welsh colonizers that populated the region of Chubut. They came in 1865 and they had to walk a lot because they didn’t have horses. And we do walks in representation of that,” he says.

Through this expedition, his main sidekick has been a cart, something that Martin made from scratch and that has everything he needs to survive.

“I have a sleeping bag, a mat, a tent, tools to fix it, food, most of it is canned,” he adds.

More than halfway into his journey, Martin made a stop in Fargo. Staying a little bit longer than planned.

“I’ve been here longer because of the cold, snow and just the weather overall,” Echegaray says.

He’s taking advantage of his time here in Fargo to get his cart fixed.

“The whole steering mechanism has really failed. Over the miles and years, the fatigue on the material, which weren’t very high quality to begin with, have actually failed,” he says.

Martin has already walked 1,500 Km and will continue to Winnipeg, Canada once his cart is fixed and ready to go.