LIVE: An Easy PATH To Be A Foster Parent

An Easy PATH To Be A Foster Parent

PATH North Dakota Looking To Fill Critical Need For Foster Parents

You can help a child make it through an incredibly difficult time as a foster parent.

PATH North Dakota is on the lookout for the people with big hearts and a place for a child in their home.

The group is hosting an informational meeting for its foster care program this Thursday night, January 23rd from 6-7 p.m. at their office on 1202 Westrac Drive in Fargo.

You don’t need to commit to anything to come learn about the foster care program.

Around 1,600 kids are in out-of-home placement just in North Dakota.

And those kids need a gentle hand to help guide them through the pain of being separated from their family.

Jenn Helm with PATH says, “We find that our foster parents do the bulk of the work. They’re the ones that are with these kids all the time, and just having a stable home for these kids really makes a difference for them stabilizing them and getting them to a point where they’re healthy too and able to handle what’s going on in their life.”

He PATH colleague Carissa Cox explains, “You know, kids in foster care have experienced so much trauma and so many maybe scary things in their life and so it’s amazing what a little love and stability can do for these kids. ”

PATH helps potential foster parents pass certification and provides case management for foster parents.

Click here to find our more about Thursday night’s meeting.