North Dakota Request For Major Disaster Declaration Approved

It'll make federal assistance available under the Federal Emergency Management Agency

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump has approved North Dakota’s request for a major disaster declaration due to fall flooding and the early snowstorm.

It’ll make federal assistance available under the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

An estimated $10 million in damage was done to public infrastructure from a three-day October storm and flooding.

The declaration covers 16 counties: Barnes, Eddy, Foster, Grand Forks, Griggs, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, Mountrail, Nelson, Sargent, Sheridan, Stutsman, Traill, Walsh and Wells.

Last fall, the state’s congressional delegation helped secure a secretarial disaster designation from U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue for 47 North Dakota counties.