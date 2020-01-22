Drivers Asked To Drive With Caution On Slick Roads

MOORHEAD, MN — Area roads are slick this morning.

Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow posted these pictures on his Twitter account.

According to Grabow, “Troopers responding to several crashes & spin outs already this morning. I-94 mile posts, 3, 7, 39, 44, 143.

Allow extra time for travel in the winter, slow it down & buckle up!

Jackknifed pickup/trailer I-94 east of Moorhead (no inj).

If you see us along the road – plz move over”