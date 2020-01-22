LIVE: Winter Safety Tips For People Living With Alzheimer’s & Dementia

Caregivers Might Not Realize Everything They Need To Do To Help People With Alzheimer's Stay Safe

Winter weather can be deadly for people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

More than 30,000 North Dakotans care for someone with dementia according to the Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota-North Dakota.

They’re offering tips to help keep them safe this winter.

People with Alzheimer’s may not be as aware of slick sidewalks or cold weather, so it’s vital to help them when they’re outside.

That even extends to things as simple as wearing enough winter clothing.

Alzheimer’s Association Program Manager Kendra Binger says, “Caregivers and families may not think about that. We get to winter and we kind of just go about our days and kind of assume that this person living is an adult living with Alzheimer’s. They may not be aware of the things that we are aware of in winter.”

Early winter sunsets can also confuse people with dementia or Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association recommends keeping blinds open during the day and turning on lights earlier in the day.

Click here for more tips from the Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota-North Dakota.