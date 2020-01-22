MSUM Brings A Taste Of The World To Campus

The event is part of their monthly efforts to get more students to eat at the dining hall.

MOORHEAD, Minn.- The university’s dining hall cooked cuisine from countries like Thailand, Brazil, United Kingdom, France, and Greece.

The dining staff says they usually get more students and faculty on this day than on normal days because it’s a switch-up from the everyday menu.

“We do this each month. A different theme, and it’s just kind of to get the students excited about eating in Kise. Just kind of bring new things to the menu and just kind of bring more student engagement,” says Alesandra Deopere, Marketing at MSUM Dining.

Next month’s theme is birthday party to celebrate those whose birthdays fall on Leap Day, Febuary 29.