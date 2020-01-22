Semi Driver Suffers Medical Condition While Driving Near Jamestown And Dies

There was no damage to the truck or load of cattle he was hauling

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A 63-year-old semi driver is dead after suffering a sudden medical condition and driving off Old Highway 10 near Jamestown.

It happened around 7 Tuesday night.

Two other drivers saw what happened and found the semi driver unconscious and called 911.

The driver was taken to the hospital in Jamestown where he was pronounced dead.

There was no damage to the truck or load of cattle he was hauling from the feedlot to Aberdeen.

The incident remains under investigation.