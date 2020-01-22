LIVE: Senate Approves Impeachment Trial Rules, Puts Off Witnesses

Trump spoke to reporters Wednesday at a global economic forum in Davos, Switzerland.

WASHINGTON–President Donald Trump is claiming he wants top aides to testify in his Senate impeachment trial, but he qualified that by suggesting there were “national security” concerns about allowing their testimony.

Senate Republicans have for now blocked Democratic motions to immediately call witnesses and subpoena documents.

On Tuesday the Senate approved rules for Trump’s trial on two articles of impeachment. Democrats failed to persuade Republicans to agree to issue subpoenas for documents and witnesses, though those matters can be revisited later.